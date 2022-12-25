Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 345,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 223,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

