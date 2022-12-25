Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $208,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 178.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

