Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

