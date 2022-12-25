Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

