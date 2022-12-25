Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.