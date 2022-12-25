LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

