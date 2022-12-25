LogiTron (LTR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 19% against the dollar. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and $3.23 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

