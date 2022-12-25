Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.81. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 28,367 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.