LUXO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $387.36 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $387.36 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

