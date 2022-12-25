MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $195.25 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

