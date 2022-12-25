Magnolia Group LLC Increases Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 14.5% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 1.67% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $95,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after acquiring an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,989,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

