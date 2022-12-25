Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,642.98

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $93,642.98 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014516 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226604 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001811 USD and is down -26.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $357,802.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.