Maker Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $535.84 or 0.03195822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $523.85 million and $13.13 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

