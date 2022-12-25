Maple (MPL) Price Hits $3.22 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00019148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $312,623.68 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

