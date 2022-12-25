Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises 1.9% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,351 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

