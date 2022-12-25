Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

