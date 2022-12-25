Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

