MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.25% of MasTec worth $214,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MasTec by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MasTec by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $21,730,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.00 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.