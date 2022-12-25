Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

