McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2,066.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $257.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

