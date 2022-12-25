Metahero Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $485,880.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.09 or 0.01454172 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007787 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.01713118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

