MetisDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.56 or 0.00098404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226504 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.56642535 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,108,204.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

