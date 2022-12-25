Mina Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $365.99 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05177713 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00495603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.99 or 0.29364698 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 785,019,711 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 784,201,001.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47145294 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $3,507,192.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

