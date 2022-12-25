MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,745 shares of company stock valued at $260,885. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.