Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $163.40 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.40 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 488,572,373 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.