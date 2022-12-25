Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lifted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. 3,316,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,587. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

