MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
MySQUAR Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29.
MySQUAR Company Profile
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.