Nano Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Nano has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and approximately $896,257.10 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00397182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00859524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00597667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00255604 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

