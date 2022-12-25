National Bankshares Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.80.

TELUS stock opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.74. The company has a market cap of C$37.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$26.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

