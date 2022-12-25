Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $472.70 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $472.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00114783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00188368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053104 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,140,796 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

