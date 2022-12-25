NEAR Protocol Price Down 3.8% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00007923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $25.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33692875 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $38,147,150.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

