Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.98 million and $953,950.17 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,711,394 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

