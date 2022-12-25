NEM (XEM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

NEM (XEM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $268.73 million and $7.42 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars.

