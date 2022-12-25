Newton One Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

