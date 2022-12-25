Nexum (NEXM) Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $301,415.80 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

