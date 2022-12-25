NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

