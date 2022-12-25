NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $122.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

