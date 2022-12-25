Nkcfo LLC Acquires 174,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises 4.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cousins Properties worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

