Nkcfo LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,761 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $108,028,000 after buying an additional 2,410,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,838 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

