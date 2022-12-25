Nkcfo LLC Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SU opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.