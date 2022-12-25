Nkcfo LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 65,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

