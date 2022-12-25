Nkcfo LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Cryoport Stock Down 4.8 %

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

