Nordea Investment Management AB Has $300.90 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $300,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

