Nordea Investment Management AB Has $423.99 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 395,717 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.28% of Akamai Technologies worth $423,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,148 shares of company stock valued at $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

