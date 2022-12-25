Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,114,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,387 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in WestRock were worth $194,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 116,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

