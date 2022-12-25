Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,602,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230,599 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of AT&T worth $258,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

