Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $275,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $412.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.87. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

