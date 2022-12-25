Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 459,891 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,891 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $632,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $231,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

