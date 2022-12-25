Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,361 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.54% of General Mills worth $249,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

