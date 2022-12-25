Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

